DENVER — It’s not often a stadium crowd can pick out an offensive lineman.

Broncos fans let their left tackle Garett Bolles know they could not only see him, they didn’t like what they were seeing.

Bolles was loudly booed by the home crowd after he was called for not one, not two, but three offensive holding penalties in a first half and one more that was declined in the second half.

To Bolles’ credit, he manned up by addressing the media.

“It was frustrating,’’ Bolles said. “I’ve built a reputation for myself in this league of holding. I disagree with it, to be honest. There are some calls I disagree with, and there are some things that I understand. I have to go back and watch the film and see what I can do. But I have the best O-line coach in the National Football League with coach (Mike) Munchak. I’m grateful for him. I know he’s going to get me on the right path and just believe in me.

“I know my teammates believe in me, I know my coaches believe in me, I know the front office believes in me. I’m going to turn this around. I promise you all that. I promise Broncos Country that. I promise my teammates that. That was just unfortunate that they keep coming after me, but it is what it is.’’

Bolles may be correct in thinking the refs are targeting for him. But there’s good reason. He led the NFL in holding calls each of the previous two years, according to NFLpenalties.com. He had 9 holding penalties, with two declined, in each of the past two seasons.

Bolles, who was the Broncos' first-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, in 2017, was called for a fourth holding penalty early in the second but the call was declined.

So what should the Broncos do with Bolles? Stick with him.

“Garett’s going to learn from this game,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “They have some good players and he’s going to learn from it. He’ll move on, but he’s our left tackle and he’s going to be our left tackle and he needs to play without holding.’’

It was hardly all Bolles' fault. Seven of the Broncos' first eight possessions reached Bears territory, yet Denver had just two Brandon McManus field goals to show for it.

Still, it’s difficult to play call or finish drives when there is a sense your left tackle can’t handle their right edge rusher, which in the Bears’ case was Khalil Mack.

“When you’re going against a tough defense and you’re not having four-play touchdown drives, you’re going to have these long drive if you want to score the ball,’’ Flacco said. “You have to make sure that you can stay within yourself and not make mistakes if you’re having a 12-play drive, and we’re just not there yet.

“The beautiful thing about football is it is a team sport. It’s the ultimate team sport. There’s no blame on one guy and there’s no credit on one guy. We are in this together. We’re going to pick him up and support him. I think he fought hard that entire game and went against some pretty good pass-rushers and did a pretty good job.

“You have to think about it in that way. If it’s your family, your son or your brother or your sister or your daughter, your wife, you make mistakes. You help them, you don’t push them to the side and leave them out to dry, so that’s all part of it.”

Bronco Bits

The Broncos are 0-2 for the first time in 20 years – 1999 the year after John Elway retired as quarterback. …

The Broncos held a moment of silence for their late owner Pat Bowlen before the game. …

For the second straight game, the Denver D recorded no games. Again, a Broncos team with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb has zero sacks through two games. ...

Starting inside linebacker Todd Davis was held out one more game after practicing on a limited basis this week for the first time since suffering a partially torn calf two months ago. There’s a decent chance he will play next week at Green Bay. …

It was no surprise cornerback Bryce Callahan was inactive. He practiced even less than Davis this week. Callahan, who has yet to recover from the foot surgery he had last December, will be iffy for the game next week at Green Bay. …

With Davis and Callahan out, linebacker Corey Nelson and cornerback Isaac Yiadom started for a second straight game. …

The Broncos dressed River Cracraft, and not rookie Juwann Winfree, as their No. 4 receiver. Cracraft is also a backup punt returner and has more experience with all three receiver spots. …

Third-round rookie defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones made his NFL debut against the Bears while veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell of Highlands Ranch was inactive.

