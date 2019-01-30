KUSA – Careful as Roger Goodell was trying to be, the NFL commissioner did share some of his feelings regarding the Broncos’ ongoing ownership dispute.

Speaking at his annual Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, Goodell was several questions in when he paused to take a drink of water as he was getting asked about the lawsuit filed against the trustees representing Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and whether he would agree to arbitrate the ownership dispute.

"As you know, that is an ongoing dispute," Goodell said. “It is one our office, myself in particular, may be involved with so I’m limited in how much I can say at this point in time.

“I guess I’d say in the short term, that it's sad when disputes like this occur. It's not something Pat Bowlen, who I knew very well, would have wanted."

Beth Bowlen Wallace, one of Pat Bowlen’s older daughters from his first marriage, sent out a press release eight months ago stating she wants to run the Broncos. Pat Bowlen’s trustees responded by stating “she’s not capable or qualified at this time."

The dispute reached another level when Bill Bowlen, one of Pat’s brothers and a Beth Bowlen Wallace supporter, filed a lawsuit against Pat Bowlen’s three trustees – Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly – with the request they vacate their control of Pat Bowlen’s trust.

The trustees have clearly been grooming another one of Pat Bowlen’s daughters, Brittany Bowlen, to one day succeed her father as the Broncos’ principal owner. Brittany turned 29 earlier this month and has stated she also has ambitions to one day run the Broncos, while also admitting she has more work to do. She is currently getting business experience by working for McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, in downtown Denver.

Goodell, who ultimately has the final say on ownership of all 32 NFL teams, for the first time weighed in on Bowlen’s family members challenging the trust’s plan by called the situation, “sad."

“The Broncos meant a great deal to him and his family," Goodell said of Pat Bowlen, who is dealing with Alzheimer’s. “I think this week the best thing we can do is focus on Pat, his contributions and his viability to become a new member of the Hall of Fame."

Bowlen is a contributor finalist who is expected to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 on Saturday.

Bill Bowlen released an amiable statement following Goodell's answer to the question about his lawsuit: “I completely agree with the commissioner on this. There is no place for my actions with the trustees in this weekend. This weekend is about Pat’s contribution to the NFL. It’s a time for his family to hopefully celebrate his accomplishments.”