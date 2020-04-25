Have an offseason, Drew Lock: Broncos draft QB's college TE Albert Okwuegbunam

At Missouri, Albert O caught 17 touchdowns from Lock in two seasons.

DENVER — In one offseason, the Broncos offense has gone from dreadful, to loaded to overflowing.

Denver general manager John Elway continued to add more offensive targets for Drew Lock by drafting his former college tight end, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam with the No. 118 overall selection in the fourth round Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Okwuegbunam ran an eye-popping 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. More significantly, he caught 17 combined touchdown passes in just 18 games from Lock in 2017-18 at Missouri.

"I can’t explain how fired up I am to get in this new offense and to have that chemistry and trust and confidence kind of is already established there," Okwuegbunam said in a Zoom video call with the Denver media following his selection. "Obviously going to have to learn a new offense and get comfortable in that. But as far as that connection already being there, that’s awesome."

Okwuegbunam will pair with Noah Fant, the Broncos’ first-round pick in last year’s draft, to form perhaps the NFL’s youngest downfield dual tight end threats.

The fourth-round selection of Okwuegbunam, which followed the free-agent signing last month of another tight end Nick Vannett , means veteran tight end Jeff Heuerman has assuredly played his last snap with the Broncos.

The Broncos’ third-round selection in 2015, Heuerman has one year and up to $3.875 million left on his contract. None of that money is guaranteed. The future of Jake Butt, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, is also in peril. His promising NFL career has been hindered by multiple torn ACL injuries that has prevented him from playing all but three games through his first three seasons.

The Broncos draft selections to this point:

1. (No. 15 overall) Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

2. (46) KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

3. (77) Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

3. (83) Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

3. (95) McKelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

4. (118) Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

The Broncos still have a selection in both the fifth and sixth rounds and two at the end of the seventh round. After the draft, Elway said the team plans to sign seven or eight undrafted college free agents.