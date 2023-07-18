How to return your free Broncos training camp ticket

Not feeling it because of weather, illness or scheduling conflict? Help another Broncos fan by returning your ticket.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Maybe, it's too hot to sit all morning on that baking berm.

Maybe the kid woke up sick and you can't go.

Maybe, on second thought, you've got too many other things to do.

What to do with your Broncos' training camp ticket, of which only 3,000 are made available each day?

Help a fellow Broncos fan by turning them back in.

The Broncos on Tuesday announced a step-by-step procedure on how fans can return their free, but crowd-capped tickets, up to 30 minutes before the start of practice:

*Log into your Ticketmaster account.

*Select “My Events” and the date to return tickets.

*In the “Event Details” page, select, “Request a Refund.” (Even though there is no refund as the cost is $0.)

*Confirm the “refund” tab before hitting “submit.”

Know that returned tickets will be made available to the public.

The Broncos have 12 training camp practices open to the public. All sessions begin at 10 a.m. The dates:

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Thursday, Aug. 17

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n