ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All we know so far about Drew Lock as an NFL quarterback is he’s enormously talented and highly confident.

Whether he becomes one of the league’s best won’t be determined until he plays many more games, faces more defenses, makes many more throws and in-play decisions, and compiles a greater body of work.

Until then, there is his confidence and talent. He has exhibited a gunslinger-type style.

Which is?

"It’s kind like being a three-point shooter," said Lock, an excellent high school basketball player who garnered Division I college hoop scholarship offers. "You can start the game 0-for-5, but I’m definitely going to shoot the sixth one.

"I’m going to throw a couple of picks here and there, but in my heart and in my gut, I know the couple of picks will turn into a couple of touchdowns. The good plays will outweigh the bad with being a gunslinger if you do it correctly."

Through three starts, Lock has a 2-1 record with 5 touchdown passes against 3 interceptions. There has been more good than bad, but his sample size is still relatively small compared to the career he figures to have ahead of him.

The final two games of this disappointing Broncos’ season appear winnable: Against the 3-10-1 Detroit Lions, who have the 31st-ranked defense, and against the 6-8 Oakland Raiders, who are 28th in points allowed.

Lock was asked if he is entering these final two games with the mindset of establishing himself as The Guy from now on.

"There’s always that thought process," he said. "I think if I’m doing that, it’s just to prove to the guys on the field around me. I’m confident and feel like I am the guy for the job, but that’s just not sitting there in my head.

"My biggest goal, obviously, is to win this game and be able to be ready, know my game plan, go into this week as confident as possible and see how things turn out on Sunday."

