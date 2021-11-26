Kareem Jackson, Bobby Massie not expected to play vs. Chargers and Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris also iffy

Injuries continue to haunt Broncos. Caden Sterns, Cam Fleming will start in place of Jackson and Massie. Chubb had setback Thursday, when Harris tweaked ankle.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver D is supposed to contain Justin Herbert this Sunday when it may not have Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris or Kareem Jackson?

Injuries won’t leave the Broncos alone.

Chubb, who is in line once healthy to become the Broncos’ best outside linebacker now that Von Miller has been traded away, returned to practice this week for the first time since his late-September ankle surgery. Chubb was seemingly trending toward playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and their star quarterback Herbert. However, Chubb suffered a minor setback during practice Thursday although he did feel and move better in practice Friday, a source told 9NEWS.

The Broncos have until 2 p.m. Saturday to activate Chubb from injured reserve, which would signal him playing against the Chargers. Fangio has described Chubb’s situation as 50-50 but with the decision to be made 24 hours ahead of kickoff, it may make sense for the Broncos’ medical team to give him another week.

Meanwhile, safety Kareem Jackson’s injury to his shoulder/neck area did not come around this week as hoped and after missing his fourth consecutive practice Friday, he was listed as “doubtful” on the final injury report.

Harris rolled his ankle during the Thanksgiving Day practice and underwent an MRI exam on Friday morning, according to a source. Harris is listed as questionable to play.

Goodness. Denver’s D, which has somehow managed to rank No. 3 in points allowed, has been bending more than it would like in large part because it lost two of its starting linebackers, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, to season-ending torn pectoral injuries, and their top backups, Brandon Browning and Micah Kiser, have also gone down with injuries. The Broncos have also been playing without nickel corner Bryce Callahan in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, hopes of starting right tackle Bobby Massie returning from his high ankle sprain also suffered a setback this week. Massie seemed in line to return as practice began Wednesday but he suffered a setback that day. He participated in practice on a limited basis Thursday but didn’t practice at all Friday. Like Jackson, Massie is listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Cam Fleming will start in Massie’s place. Jackson will be replaced by rookie Caden Sterns, who has primarily played the No. 3 safety, or dime linebacker, position this season. If Harris can’t go, DeShawn Williams, Shemar Stephan and McTelvin Agim would get more snaps. If Chubb doesn’t go, the outside linebacker rotation of Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper and Stephen Weatherly would continue.