Jaleel McLaughlin may find a home on Broncos' 53-man roster

Undrafted rookie had a touchdown rushing and receiving last week to go with a 44-yard kickoff return.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Every day during training camp, the Broncos have a late-morning practice on the outdoor fields that the media and fans can see and a late-afternoon walkthrough in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse that the media and fans can’t see.

A good half hour after the walkthrough, the fieldhouse is empty except for one person. The coaches are gone, equipment staffers are gone, players are long gone, cleanup people are finished. There is a speed, agility ladder on the turf and one guy, built like a running back, is running in and out of the ladder, working on his quickness and footwork.

Every single day after walkthrough, it’s the same guy. Jaleel McLaughlin. Then you come to find out he’s the first one in the weight room every morning at 5:30. Again no coaches or players are there to impress. Just the undrafted rookie from Youngstown State who knows he’s not big by NFL running back standards and therefore realizes he needs to get stronger. And strengthen his strength by tuning his quickness at night.

“It really started around my 12th grade year in high school,’’ McLaughlin, the most pleasant surprise of the Broncos’ training camp and preseason, said to a media horde Tuesday. “My 11th grade year on the football field I started really slow. Had a terrible game my first game. And I didn’t want to start slow anymore going into my 12th grade year so I started putting in extra work.

“I didn’t want to live life with any regrets so I wanted to give it everything I’ve got so I started putting in extra work in the morning time, even after practice at night time because I don’t want to live life with any regrets. If I fail out here on the football field I want to be able to say I gave it my 100 percent.’’

He’s hardly failing. In the Broncos’ most recent preseason game Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, McLaughlin had an 8-yard touchdown rushing, a 9-yard touchdown receiving and a 44-yard kickoff return. A one, and a two, and a three. A Lawrence Welk performance. This after he had a rushing touchdown in the first preseason game at Arizona.

In his two preseason games, McLaughlin has rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns off 11 carries, and caught 3 passes for another 20 yards and a touchdown. With two joint practices and a preseason game remaining this week against the Los Angeles Rams, McLaughlin is almost certain to make the Broncos’ season-opening 53-man roster.

Yes, he’s a little small for the NFL. It’s why he went undrafted. But the Broncos need not only his speed – which second-round receiver Marvin Mims Jr. provides – but also his darting, elusive quickness – which no one else on the team has.

“I haven’t even thought about it,’’ McLaughlin said about making the 53. “Like I said I want to keep taking it day by day. No matter how big or how high or how low you get in life you’ve never done enough. That’s why I’m taking it day by day and I know I’m sounding like a broken record but I’m going to keep working.”

This remarkable attitude and spirit was at least partially forged from a difficult upbringing. As the story he has not been afraid to share goes, in 7th grade, his mother Tonya was laid off from her job of 10 years, causing her and her two youngest sons, Jayshawn and Jaleel, to leave their apartment and live for a short time with relatives and a motel, before spending three months in her compact Ford.

“I’ve had games where I’ve had a great game -- and I came home to nothing,’’ McLaughlin said. “I came home to sleeping in a car. That’s why I said I never get too high, I never get too low because the unexpected can happen. That’s why I said I’m going to keep my head down and keep trying to do whatever I can for the team because these guys, they really believe in me, they work hard for me and I try to work hard for them.”

And his family. McLaughlin said his mom and brothers attended his games in college – at Division II Notre Dame College and subdivision Youngstown State where he set the NCAA All Division career rushing record with 8,161 yards – and first two preseason games with the Broncos.

“My mom, my family they’re making it to every game no matter what they have,’’ McLaughlin said. “Even when I have a down day or say, “Oh, it’s early in the morning,” I think about my family. I think about the sacrifices they’re making to come and watch me play.’’

Even though he was undrafted, McLaughlin was in demand. He had many suitors trying to sign him as a college free agent in the frenzied minutes after the draft, but he chose Denver not necessarily because of the $55,000 guarantee he received that was less than the price tags for fellow undrafted Broncos Thomas Incoom, Art Green, Henry Byrd, Alex Palcziewski, Nate Atkins and Seth Benson, but because of running backs coach Lou Ayeni and head coach Sean Payton.

“There’s one story that I always tell, I had it written down in my notebook, different interviews that I had and the No. 1 thing I had from Denver was this was my favorite interview,’’ said McLaughlin, who later confirmed his interview was with Ayeni. “So that’s what led me to Denver. Learning under coach Sean Payton – not only does he teach you about football but my first three days here I had about a page and a half of just life-lesson notes. That’s how I knew I was in the right place.’’

Life lessons. McLaughlin has few he shares. Lessons on how to keep working, keep striving, no matter the circumstances.