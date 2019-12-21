ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the more persistent questions within this 2019 Broncos season has been whether or not Ja’Wuan James would be ready to play right tackle.

Each week, if not multiple days within each week, there was wonder whether the highly paid veteran could recover enough from his left knee sprain to play in the next game. It was one of the Broncos’ most monotonous storylines in years.

Meanwhile, no one bothered to ask Elijah Wilkinson what it is like to be held at James’ mercy. Wilkinson has started 11 of the Broncos’ 14 games and was asked to finish three other games James attempted to play.

“Nobody really understands what it’s like to be – 'All right, maybe you’re up, maybe you’re not. Be ready, though,’’’ Wilkinson said. “It’s pretty tough to be in that position. But we’re here now in what, Week 16? Two more games left and try to finish strong. It’s been a long ride.”

James is out for the game Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Wilkinson will be Drew Lock’s frontside protector.

The last time James attempted to play was Game 13 at Houston. He made it through the first half. Wilkinson took over for the second half and understandably struggled in the third quarter before settling in.

“It brought me back to my days when I was a rookie when I wasn’t getting in and then they said, ‘All right get in there, it’s your time,’’’ Wilkinson said. “You haven’t played in the last 30 plays so you don’t know how he’s rushing. You’ve got to feel it out for the first couple plays you’re in there, but you get used to it.”

Undrafted in 2017 out of Massachusetts, Wilkinson began his NFL career on the Broncos’ practice squad before he was promoted at midseason of his rookie year to be used on special teams and as a swing tackle.

Last year, he started the final seven games at right guard so counting his 11 starts and 14 games at right tackle in 2019, he’s accumulated some NFL equity heading into his third year.

The question is, how to cash in? The Broncos’ offensive line could potentially lose center Connor McGovern to free agency and right guard Ron Leary may not return. There have been discussions about eventually moving Wilkinson to left tackle, and then there’s the ever-uncertainty of James at right tackle.

“I think they’re going to find the best position for me,’’ Wilkinson said. “Where they think I’m going to succeed the best at. I’m putting my trust in them and hoping they choose right and I’m here to stay.

“Got a lot on the table. Got a lot of draft picks as well. You don’t take anything for granted, especially as an undrafted dude like I was. You just come to work every day and play wherever they put you.’’

