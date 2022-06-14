Broncos notes: Jeudy addresses arrest on charges that were later dismissed

Former Pomona star Borghi get compliments from OC Outten on minicamp tryout. Stukes relieved Cleveland's injury not major.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time since he was arrested May 12 on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge following a dispute with the mother of his newborn daughter, Jerry Jeudy addressed the incident Tuesday.

There was no physical contact involved and when the victim stated in court and to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office she didn’t want charges pressed, the case was dismissed on May 31.

"Yeah, everything turned out good. As far as that goes, I don’t want to put myself or the team in a position like that," Jeudy said Tuesday afternoon following the Broncos’ minicamp practice he didn’t participate in because of a strained groin. "I’m glad everything was handled with how it needed to be."

According to the police report, Jeudy was arrested because he took the victim’s wallet, a car seat, and their child's medical papers in his car and would not give her access. The police report added the victim hid his cellphone due to jealousy issues.

Jeudy was arrested and jailed overnight before he appeared in court the next morning, May 13, with attorney Harvey Steinberg, who told reporters afterwards his client never should have been arrested or incarcerated. Jeudy was released on a personal recognizance bond and the case was dismissed 18 days later.

"I wasn’t nervous because I knew the situation wasn’t what was out there," Jeudy said Tuesday. "It was a petty situation but I know the good thing was everything was cleared up and it’s behind me and I’m moving on to the future."

Asked to clarify what he had learned Jeudy said: "Just know how to handle the situation from now on. I learned from it and ready to move forward."

Final practice of offseason?

It’s unusual anymore for coaches not to call off the final day of mandatory minicamp as a reward for 9 weeks of offseason work. Will Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett dismiss his team from practice Wednesday?

"We’ll see, got to look at the tape," Hackett said.

It would be a surprise if the Broncos practice Wednesday. Either way, by Wednesday night, Broncos players will take off to various destinations for their 5-plus week vacation before reporting back for training camp in late-July.

Borghi impresses

Former Pomona High School and Washington State running back star Max Borghi was one of five free agents who received a minicamp tryout with the Broncos this week. Surprisingly undrafted in April and even more surprisingly cut by the Indianapolis Colts last month, Borghi is a versatile back who can catch as well as rush.

"I thought he did some nice things," said offensive coordinator Justin Outten. "He’s got a good switch, he’s patient. He waits for that lane to open and he pops it. And he did a couple good things in protection as well."

No decision has been made yet on whether the Broncos will make room on their 90-man roster for the 2017 Denver Post Gold Helmet winner.

Special teams won’t lose Cleveland

When the diagnosis on the injury receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered on the final play of the Broncos’ minicamp practice Monday came back much better than expected, no one was more relieved than special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes. Cleveland had to be helped on to a cart then helped into the trainer’s room before he was quickly taken for an MRI exam. The prognosis was a sprained ankle, out a couple weeks but with training camp a little more than 5 weeks away, the news on Cleveland brought a sigh of relief to Stukes.

"There’s no secret that we want Tyrie to be a core special teams player," Stukes said. "That isn’t my decision. That’s Mr. (George) Paton’s and coach Hackett’s decision. But obviously he’s a big part of our special teams units, what we want to do. The speed, the athleticism, the physicality, he brings all that to our teams. So we want him to be a core special teams player. Him not having a major injury is a positive for us."

