Broncos notes: Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain suffer injuries

DENVER — The Broncos two most recent first-round draft picks were Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain II and both left in the first half with upper-body injuries.

Jeudy was driven into the field on his right shoulder and while it was first announced he left the game with a shoulder injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said in his postgame press conference the issue was to his ribs. There was good early news for Jeudy as a source told 9NEWS his X-rays were negative although there will be further exams on his ribs Monday.

Surtain, the Broncos' top cornerback, left with a shoulder injury. He will undergo an MRI exam Monday. He was replaced by rookie Demarri Mathis, who played well, breaking up a pass and making five tackles.

Game balls

Players who received game balls were edge rusher Randy Gregory, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones (two sacks for 14 yards with a forced fumble), kicker Brandon McManus, receiver Courtland Sutton, tight end Eric Saubert (caught the game's only touchdown), Hackett and the new ownership group led by Greg Penner.

"Great to get a first win,'' Penner said as he walked out with his football keepsake. "Couldn't be happier."

Simmons update

Addressed by 9NEWS prior to the game, Justin Simmons said he suffered his quad injury in the first half of the Broncos’ game Monday night at Seattle and played the rest of the game in pain. The injury occurred from a block by Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett.

Simmons thought the discomfort was a strain and didn’t miss a snap from his safety position – even making tackles on two of the final three plays – but the following day MRI exam revealed enough of an injury for the team to place him on short-term injured reserve (IR) where he hopes to only miss the minimum four games.

Bonitto inactive

Broncos’ second-round draft pick Nik Bonitto was a healthy scratch from the game against the Texans. The rookie outside linebacker was dressed but didn’t get a special teams or defensive snap last week in the Broncos’ season opener at Seattle.

This may be a good time for a reminder that Elvis Dumervil was a healthy scratch the first three games of his career as a fourth-round rookie in 2006. Dumervil finished that year with 8.5 sacks and 105.0 in his 11-season playing career.

Shaq Barrett spent his entire 2014 rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad and wound up leading the NFL in sacks in 2019 with 19.5 for Tampa Bay.

The point is, it’s way too early to call Bonitto a disappointment. Sometimes, it just takes edge rushing outside linebacker a bit of time to develop. Based on his play in training camp and the preseason, Bonitto needs to get stronger at the point of attack and on special teams – factors that explain why second-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been playing ahead of him.

Bronco Bits

Even though he wasn't penalized on the play Javonte Williams was fined $11,194 for unnecessary roughness. Williams said the league told him he led with the crown of his helmet on a second half carry. ...

KJ Hamler missed the entire week of practice and the game Sunday because of a strained groin, collateral damage to his recovery from hip and ACL surgeries. He took a shot in the strained area last week but said he would be back this week and play against San Francisco.

