Jerry Jeudy fined $36,281 for outburst

NFL docked Broncos WR $23,020 for contact with an official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct related to helmet removal.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dollar for dollar, Jerry Jeudy came out OK. Not as a role model, perhaps, but what value is placed on three touchdown catches?

The NFL slapped two fines on Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round receiver, for his second-quarter temper tantrum this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He received a $13,261 fine for going berserk in a fit of rage that included unbuckling his chin straps and removing his helmet.

Jeudy's anger was directed at line judge Tripp Sutter for not calling defensive holding. Jeudy got so worked up that his shoulder nudged Sutter. A 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct -- and an ejection for touching an official -- has been made for less.

Strangely, Sutter did neither against Jeudy.

Which was lucky for the Broncos as Jeudy went on to catch three touchdown passes -- two from starting quarterback Russell Wilson and the third from backup Brett Rypien after Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion -- to nearly bring Denver back from a 27-0 deficit before falling short, 34-28.

Jeudy's performance after his tirade is reminiscent of kicker Brandon McManus blowing a gasket at coach Vic Fangio for not letting him attempt a 64-yard field goal at the end of the half against the Chargers McManus then made field goals of 52 asnd 53 yards in the fourth quarter to beat the Chargers, and went on to make 18 consecutive kicks -- 9 of 9 field goals and 9 of 9 extra points -- before missing a 57-yard field goal near the end of the final game the Broncos won anyway.

What is it about a player wigging out that brings out the best in performance, if not role modeling?

Jeudy will get a shot at both an encore, and redemption, this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High.

