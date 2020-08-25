Jeudy trying to prove his way to Broncos' regular locker room

The rookie receiver begins each day dressing in the "second" locker room at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

But the young receiver can’t get too carried away. Jeudy begins each day with the humbling experience of dressing in the Broncos’ auxiliary locker room.

With the rookies. OK, so the auxiliary locker room is really the swank Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

Still, the big guys like Von and Courtland dress in the regular locker room across the practice fields at team headquarters.

You see, because of COVID and social distancing and 80 players on the roster instead of 53, the Broncos are using two locker rooms.

Luckily, Jeudy is humble enough to handle his handle his humble surroundings.

“Yeah, it’s all right,’’ Jeudy said. “At the same time you want to be with the vets so you get to know everybody. We’ve got everybody separated so we don’t spend much time with the vets, the older guys. But it gives us a chance to really get to know the rookies and get to know each other pretty well. So we’re taking advantage of that.”

Jeudy has brought excitement to the Broncos camp. He will start opposite Courtland Sutton and he should have a nice rookie year.

But his first goal for 2020 is to earn a move into the regular locker room. That will happen in less than two weeks after roster cuts.