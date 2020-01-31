DENVER — John Lynch has been a Hall of Fame finalist so many times, he’s become an expert at the process.

Understand he’d rather be a Hall of Famer than a Hall of Fame expert.

“It’s humbling but it’s a tremendous honor each and every year,’’ Lynch said in a phone interview Thursday evening with 9NEWS. “But seven years in, it’s getting difficult. How can I keep knocking on the door but can’t push it open?

“But I also understand it’s something special and it will happen when it’s supposed to happen. The good news is when you’ve been there that many times, the percentages say it’s not a matter of if, it’s when.’’

Lynch has been a 7-time HOF finalist because of his fine play at safety during a 15-year career – 11 with the Tampa Bay Bucs and four with the Broncos. He made five Pro Bowls with Tampa and four in four years with the Broncos.

The only other Hall of Fame-eligible players who had four-plus Pro Bowls with multiple teams – Champ Bailey, Reggie White, Willie Roaf, Ken Houston and Tony Gonzalez – have all had their busts bronzed in Canton.

“People have been telling me I have really good momentum,’’ Lynch said. “I don’t know what that means.’’

It doesn’t hurt that Lynch is general manager of a San Francisco 49ers team that will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The day before, 48 Hall of Fame voters will select five modern-era candidates from a group of 15 finalists for the HOF class of 2020.

“I don’t think that’s the reason people would put me in,’’ Lynch said. “But people are human, I guess.”

Lynch has heard what 9NEWS wrote earlier this week: Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is expected to be elected in his first year of eligibility. And then it could well come down to Lynch and another Broncos safety, Steve Atwater, for a second HOF slot at the position.

“Steve and I are really good friends,’’ Lynch said. “And he’s one of the most genuinely kind people I’ve ever met. I hate that people are saying it could be coming down to you two.”

One lineman – either Alan Faneca or Boulder native Tony Boselli – is also expected to be elected. And one spot will likely go to a receiver – likely either Isaac Bruce or Reggie Wayne.

The fifth spot may come down to running back Edgerrin James, linebackers Zach Thomas or Sam Mills, or defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

For the most part, Lynch’s job has spared him for wracking his brain over the Hall of Fame possibility this year. Super Bowl week for the involved participants does not come with much downtime.

“There’s a lot that goes into this thing,’’ he said. “I can’t go play but there’s just a lot of details and logistics to every movement that we make and being on top of those takes time.

“Now, the Hall of Fame stuff starts (Thursday night). Unfortunately, there’s a lot I can’t go to but I am going to try to get to the luncheon (Friday).’’

Although the Hall of Fame voters are likely to consider Lynch primarily a Buccaneer – he was the leader of their Super Bowl-winning defense in 2002 – his four years with the Broncos may have been what put him over the Hall of Fame threshold, provided he does cross into football immortality.

“The Broncos were a blessing,’’ he said. “Eleven years is a long time to be in one place. I kind of was the idealist who wanted to play his whole career in one spot but I hurt my neck and we parted ways.

“The Denver situation transpired at the exact right time. Re-energized my career and came in with Champ. Our defense was all-time in Tampa but it was our thought, ‘Let’s make that the case in Denver.’ We didn’t become one of those type defenses -- we didn’t have all those pieces -- but I think we were top 10 a bunch of those years and we took a lot of pride in it.’’

The Broncos were 4th in total defense in 2004, Lynch’s first year in Denver; ranked 3rd in scoring defense in 2005 and 8th in scoring in 2006. The 2005 defense was one of the most aggressive in team history until Ben Roethlisberger exposed the blitz-happy Broncos in the AFC Championship Game in Denver.

That loss one game before the Super Bowl served as a lesson Lynch relayed to his current 49ers.

“That’s the one that got away,’’ Lynch said. “I talked to our team about that before we came (to Miami). Everybody talks about no regrets. But what’s regretful is when you’re this close and you let it go. You’ll think about for the rest of your life.”

Lynch is in a position to have the greatest weekend of his professional career. He’s up for the Hall of Fame on Saturday. His 49ers are playing for the Super Bowl title Sunday.

Truth is, he’s much more experienced as a Hall of Fame finalist.

“Seven’s my favorite number,’’ he said. “I was 7 in high school and growing up my dad liked Mickey Mantle. When I went to Stanford I said there was no way I’m wearing 7 because there was a guy named Elway who came before.

“I moved to 17 and then I was 47 all through (the NFL) so I’m hoping the 7th time is a charm.”

