MIAMI — Steve Atwater or John Lynch?

Who would you, Broncos Country, rather see get elected into the Hall of Fame Saturday?

One has a chance to make it. Not both.

Here’s how it should come down when the voters gather in a downtown Miami hotel room Saturday morning.

Troy Polamalu, the Tasmanian Devil as he was known during his playing days with the Steelers, likely goes in on the first ballot.

He’s a safety so Atwater and Lynch must first hope one of the four remaining modern-era Hall of Fame spots goes to a second safety.

Atwater or Lynch?

Atwater had eight Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Broncos, two Super Bowl rings and one iconic hit on Christian Okoye when he retired after the 1999 season. Atwater also started in a third Super Bowl, making him one of just 24 players to have at least 8 Pro Bowls and three Super Bowl starts.

Twenty of those 24 have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Three others will go in one day – Polamalu, who likely gets inducted today; Peyton Manning, who will be elected on the first ballot next year; and Tom Brady, who will also be a first-ballot HOFer.

That leaves the 48 voters who gathered at 5 a.m. mountain time Saturday to do Atwater right.

Lynch has 9 Pro Bowls in 15 seasons with Tampa Bay and the Broncos. Only Ken Houston, with 10, has more Pro Bowl selections among safeties. Houston was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986, his first year of eligibility.

Lynch is a top 15 finalist for a 7th consecutive year. The wait is getting frustrating, although Lynch has always taken the high road.

“It’s humbling but it’s a tremendous honor each and every year,’’ Lynch said in a phone interview Thursday evening with 9News. “But 7 years in, it’s getting difficult. How can I keep knocking on the door but can’t push it open?

“But I also understand it’s something special and it will happen when it’s supposed to happen. The good news is when you’ve been there that many times, the percentages say it’s not a matter of if, it’s when.’’

Plus – plus! – Lynch is general manager of the San Francisco 49ers who are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. That should have nothing to do with Lynch’s HOF candidacy as a player. But it can’t hurt.

By the way, Boulder’s own Tony Boselli could also get the Hall of Fame nod Saturday. Boselli had a relatively short, but tremendous NFL career as left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Broncos’ running back Terrell Davis was a similar case and he was inducted three years ago.

In fact, based on the eight or nine voters 9News canvassed, Boselli may have the best chance to get elected Saturday, followed by Atwater and Lynch.

But you never know when a bunch sportswriters get in a room and debate.

