Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith likely done for season with foot injury

A starter, Griffith aggravated his foot injury during practice Thursday. Broncos already were NFL's most injured team,.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just when you think the Broncos' injury situation couldn't get any worse, they have another midweek practice.

The team lost two players, receiver KJ Hamler and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, to hamstring injuries during consecutive practices last week. Both missed the game last Sunday at Tennessee and are expected to miss the game this Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

And now a source tells 9NEWS the Broncos lost starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith late in practice Thursday when he suffered a series foot injury that is likely to sideline him for the season.

Griffith started 8 of the Broncos' 9 games this season and was fourth on the team with 46 tackles. The team has a quality backup in Alex Singleton, who leads the team as he's replaced Josey Jewell in four previous games.

Still, Griffith was the Broncos' most athletic inside linebacker who had the best coverage skill set.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos will now have an NFL-most 15 current players and more than $56 million in salary cap on injuried reserve.

