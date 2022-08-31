Josh Johnson leads Broncos' practice squad

Johnson, in his 15th NFL season, signed back to the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, a source told 9NEWS.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Josh Johnson may not have won the No. 2 quarterback competition but the veteran didn't lose his place in the Broncos' QB room.

Johnson, in his 15th NFL season (with 9 years of accrued service time), signed back to the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, a source told 9NEWS, a day after he was released. The Broncos, thus, have the same three quarterbacks that they've had since mid-March in Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien and Johnson.

The difference is, Johnson will collect a salary of about $305,000 over the 18-week season, while Rypien will get a $965,000 active roster minimum salary for players with three years of service. Wilson will make $24 million.

9NEWS was able to confirm through sources 10 other players who are returning to the Broncos as practice squad members:

McTelvin Agim, DL

Faion Hicks, CB

Netane Muti, OL

Kendall Hinton, WR

Dylan Parham, TE

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

Kana'i Mauga, ILB

Devine Ozigbo, RB

Quinn Bailey, OL

Jonathan Harris, DL

The Broncos can have 16 players on their practice squad so they have 5 spots left to fill. The team is not expected to bring back second-year receiver Seth Williams, who has practice squad opportunities elsewhere.

The Broncos were not awarded any players off waivers Wednesday, nor were any of their waived players claimed by other teams.

