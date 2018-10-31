ENGLEWOOD — Buried amid the Demaryius Thomas trade was a long ago tense exchange between current Broncos quarterback Case Keenum and Houston head coach Bill O’Brien.

In Keenum’s autobiography, he talked about the time four years ago when O’Brien cut him.

Said Keenum in the book: “Coach O’Brien looked right at me and told me I’d never be more than third-string quarterback."

Obviously, Keenum proved O’Brien wrong. He’s the No. 1 quarterback of the Broncos. And With Keenum’s Broncos playing O’Brien’s Texans this Sunday, it’s hardly a surprise O’Brien denied ever saying the third-string comment this week.

So what about it Case?

"You know I outlined it in my book," he said. “I think it was chapter 11. If you want to check that out. I’ve said it how I wanted to say it in the book. I’ve got so much respect for coach O’Brien. I learned so much ball from him. … Whatever it was that was said, motivated me. It got me going."

This storyline would be juicier if Keenum were playing a little better. He’s been OK, but he can play better. Maybe with O’Brien on the other sideline he will.

© 2018 KUSA-TV