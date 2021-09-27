K.J. Hamler out for season with torn ACL

Serious injuries continue to mount for the Broncos, who may be down seven starters for upcoming game against the Ravens.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An MRI exam brought the worst-case scenario for the Broncos as the team learned Monday morning speedy receiver K.J. Hamler suffered a torn ACL in his left knee that will require season-ending surgery.

The Broncos’ receiver corps has taken a major hit to their sudden quickness/speed department as Jerry Jeudy, the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft, is likely out another 3-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain and Hamler, the second-round pick in the 2020 draft, is finished for the season.

“We’ll miss (his speed and deep-ball threat),’’ Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio said of Hamler. “KJ’s a hard guy to cover. The key third-down conversion we made with him (for 22 yards in the first quarter), they were in man coverage and the guy was nowhere near him. He’s hard to cover, so we’ll miss him.”

>Video above: Fans celebrate return to full capacity Broncos games.

Hamler suffered the injury with 3:38 left in the first half while going up for a contested catch with Jets cornerback Brandin Echols on a deep out pattern thrown by Broncos’ quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The ball fell incomplete and Hamler went down clutching his left knee in pain. He had to be helped off the field.

The Broncos’ medical team initially carried cautious optimism the injury might not have been as bad as it looked, but also deferring to the MRI that would tell all. And on Monday the imaging test brought the worst possible news. Fangio said there was other damage besides the ACL in the left knee.

Hamler had suffered a torn ACL during his senior year in high school. It’s not known if he re-tore the same ACL on Sunday or if it was to a different knee.

The Broncos have receivers Diontae Spencer and Kendall Hinton as possible replacements to Hamler, or the team may look to acquire a receiver not currently on the team.

“All of the above,’’ Fangio said. “We’ll consider everybody we have here now. Take a look at what may be available (outside the team) and make our decision.’’

The Broncos also have four receivers on their practice squad: Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, Rico Gafford and De’Mornay Pierson-El.

Fangio said at 11:20 a.m. the team was still waiting on MRI tests on left guard Dalton Risner’s foot and right guard Graham Glasgow’s knee.

The 3-0 Broncos next play the perennial playoff-contending Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos will be down at least five starters against the Ravens because of injuries -- Jeudy, Hamler, cornerback Ronald Darby, inside linebacker Josey Jewell and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb -- and depending on the status of Risner and Glasgow, the team may be down seven starters.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.