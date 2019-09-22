GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Broncos had kept their poise against early negative momentum.

They rallied to give the heavily favored Green Bay Packers a game.

And then the Broncos made two critical mistakes in successive offensive series that turned what should have been a halftime lead into a 17-10 deficit against the Packers here on a dreary Sunday afternoon before a raucous crowd of 78,078 at Lambeau Field.

It didn't get better in the second half for the Broncos, at least not initially. On their first series after the intermission, the Broncos turned it over as rookie tight end Noah Fant had the ball stripped out by Packers' defensive back Jaire Alexander, who got the forced fumble and fumble recovery in one swoop.

A beautiful 27-yard pass from Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers to fullback Dan Vitale set up Aaron Jones' second touchdown run for a 24-10 lead.

However, the Broncos' offense came back on the next series for a 12-play touchdown drive. A swing pass from Joe Flacco to Phillip Lindsay gained 36 yards. Later, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Lindsay was stacked up but fought through two tackles for a touchdown.

Brandon McManus clanked the upright to miss the extra point but still the Broncos were in it, trailing, 24-16 with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter.

The Broncos were down, 10-7, but appeared to take the lead on an 18-yard touchdown run by Royce Freeman. The play was called back, though, on a questionable holding call against Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Denver settled for a short Brandon McManus field goal and a 10-10 tie.

After the Denver D – which lost defensive end Derek Wolfe to what appeared to be a serious ankle injury – held the Packers on a three-and-out, the Broncos got the ball back.

But right tackle Elijah Wilkinson was beaten off the ball by Packers left defensive end Preston Smith, who swatted the ball out of quarterback Joe Flacco’s hand. The Packers recovered at the Broncos’ 5 and one play later, running back Aaron Jones rushed in for a touchdown.

Instead of the Broncos going up 14-10, the Packers were leading, 17-10 at the break.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers made it look way too easy on the game-opening drive. He stepped up in the pocket and drilled a 19-yard completion to tight end Mercedes Lewis on the third play. Two plays later, Rodgers took advantage of a free play as Broncos’ edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb both jumped the snap. Rodgers immediately looked deep and saw receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling two steps beyond Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.

Valdez-Scantling caught the pass in stride for a 40-yard touchdown.

Midway through the first quarter, though, Broncos’ offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello found his play-calling rhythm. Thanks to a running-into-returner Diontae Spencer penalty against the Packers, the Broncos started at their own 23. They then marched for 15 plays and more than 8 minutes of game clock before Phillip Lindsay scored from 1 yard.

During the drive, Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco completed first-down passes of 16 and 10 yards to Courtland Sutton. Flacco also picked up a first down with a 3-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3.

Bronco Bits

The Broncos have yet to see cornerback Bryce Callahan on the field. He didn’t play in the preseason and he’s now been inactive for all three regular-season games.

Callahan is collecting $6.5 million in salary and signing bonus this year. He has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses he has yet to tap into. He has another $6.5 million guaranteed against injury next year – which he currently would qualify for as he has not recovered from last December’s foot surgery. …

With inside linebacker Todd Davis making his NFL debut Sunday, the Broncos deactivated linebacker Alexander Johnson. Rookie receiver Juwann Winfree also got his first game jersey, perhaps as protection to Courtland Sutton’s sore ribs. River Cracraft was inactive. …

