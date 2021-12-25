Merry Klismas: Here are Klis Kringle's gifts for the Broncos

Klis Kringle is back for another year of giving! Which Broncos were naughty, or nice?

DENVER — Hello again, boys and girls, ladies and gents!

Klis Kringle returns for another season of giving to this year's Denver Broncos. This 2021 was hard to figure out, but here is this season's Klismas list:

To wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick: Either Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson for 2022.

To GM George Paton: He brought the gift of much-need hope to Broncos Country. The gift back to him? The courage and wisdom to make the tough, but right decisions this offseason.

Some things just go together -- For running back Javonte Williams, a bowling ball. For cornerback Pat Surtain II, a blanket. For former greats Steve Foley and Riley Odoms, an overdue spot in the Ring of Fame.

For quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Bears. Not the Chicago Bears -- a couple of teddy bears to snuggle with as he watches Drew Lock take on the Raiders.

To Drew Lock, a light switch -- may it go on this Sunday in Las Vegas. Oh, and a stronger sense of danger. Here's to avoiding lug nuts, COVID and turnovers.

To former Bronco great, and only-and-only Aqib Talib, continued success in his broadcast career.

To President/CEO Joe Ellis, an Adirondack chair for your front porch in Maine. Enjoy those sunsets in retirement, Joe!

To Peyton Manning, another $3.5 billion so he can buy the Denver Broncos.

To John Elway, how about a slice of the Broncos ownership pie?

To the new Broncos owner, one child -- just one -- make it easy when it's time to pass the team down many years from now.

To the seven Bowlen children (who each stand to make about $400 million if the team is sold), peace, kindness, love and a good tax attorney.

How about a 'Y' for head coach Vic Fangio? One that turns Victor into 'Victory Sunday' against the Raiders.

And to Bronco fans young and old, big and small, Klis Kringle wishes you a Merry Christmas -- and how about just ONE win against Patrick Mahomes? Not being greedy here. One win against the Chiefs is all Broncos Country needs.

