ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Klis List has been sound. The execution has been lacking.

The Broncos have been good enough to compete, to give every team they play a good game. They have not been good enough to win.

The Broncos desperately need to win before their home crowd Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Here is a Klis List of ways the Broncos can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Befuddle Minshew

He’s smart, he’s fun, he’s exciting. And he’s been very accurate. Gardner Minshew II is also a rookie. The Broncos need Vic Fangio to come up with a mix of zone and man coverages, and disguises for the fourth man on the pass rush. Give the kid something he hasn’t seen before.

Win the South High Bowl

Don’t you think it’s remarkable that Calais Campbell, the best player on the Jacksonville defense, and Phillip Lindsay, the best dual threat on the Broncos offense, are both from the same Denver High School? What are the odds?

It won’t be easy to block Campbell, who is coming off an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance. Maybe, the Broncos can trap him just long enough for Lindsay to hop through a crease.

Make sure Von gets an early sack

The Broncos need energy. A home crowd and Von Miller’s first sack and dance of the season would get ‘em going.

Sack from Bradley Chubb

Although he’s played well against the run, the Broncos’ second-year pass rusher has gone six consecutive games without a sack, dating back to last year.

The Broncos’ pass rush is essential, especially if cornerback/safety Kareem Jackson doesn’t play because of a hamstring injury. Duke Dawson hasn’t really played cornerback in the NFL, yet, but it appears he will Sunday. De’Vante Bausby hasn’t started for the Broncos yet but it appears he will Sunday.

Gotta bring the heat.

Pick on Jalen Ramsey or his replacement

After not practicing all week for a variety of reasons, the Jaguars’ disgruntled star cornerback was expected to travel with the team Saturday to Denver, a league source told 9News. The guess here is Ramsey ain’t coming here to visit the mountains.

So when he's out there, pick on him. It’s unlikely – not impossible, but unlikely – a skill position player can perform well in a game without practicing. There’s a reason why they practice.

If for some reason Ramsey doesn’t play or is on a snap limit, then make sure Tre Herndon, an undrafted corner with just one NFL start, is plenty tested.

Somehow, someway score 25 points

Easier said than done. The Broncos haven’t scored more than 16 points during their ongoing 7-game losing streak dating back to the final four games of last year. They haven’t scored 25 points in 12 straight games – double the Dolphins’ next-longest skid of offensive futility. Come on, guys. Losing is one thing. You don’t have to be dull about it.

Beat the Jags. Or else

Maybe, this is a 3-3 team disguised as 0-3. It better be. If the Broncos lose this one, their season will essentially be finished. Remember, the Broncos play four of their first five games after their bye week on the road – at the 2-1 Vikings, at the 3-0 Bills, home against the 1-2 Chargers, at the 2-1 Texans and at the 3-0 Chiefs.

This win is essential not for the playoffs, but merely for the morale of Broncos Country. It’s too early to rake leaves on Sunday afternoons. The Broncos must win if for no other reason than to put off honey-do chores on Sunday afternoons.

