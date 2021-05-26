Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos QB competition starts at Week 1 of OTAs, 1-on-1 with rookie Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Rodgers still looming

DENVER — They're back.
The Denver Broncos officially started Week 1 of OTAs on Monday and almost the entire team showed up and was ready to work.
In the latest episode of his podcast Klis' Mike Drop, our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis starts by discussing the all but two players who were at the UCHealth Training Center for drills and practice this week. Some others were excused due to a variety of ailments.
Mike also discusses the QB competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater and notes the Aaron Rodgers saga is still looming for the Broncos and other teams.
Next, Mike goes 1-on-1 with seventh-round draft pick Jonathon Cooper. The interview was taped before Cooper's ablation heart procedure, but they discuss the ailment because it's been something Cooper's had to deal with in the past. Mike thinks it could be a "red-shirt" year for Cooper and he might be on Denver's practice squad.
Mike then wraps up by discussing the early part of the Broncos schedule, and does think head coach Vic Fangio's seat could be a little warm if Denver doesn't get off to a faster start this season.
