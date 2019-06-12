In the latest episode of Klis' Mike Drop our Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses Drew Lock's successful first start, has a 1-on-1 chat with polarizing left tackle Garett Bolles and looks ahead to Lock's first road test on Sunday in Houston against the Texans.

Klis' Mike Drop will have a new episode each Friday as Mike briefly looks back on the week that was, offers insight only he can provide, exclusive player interviews and a preview of the game ahead.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

RELATED: Lock now key to Broncos' promising young core

RELATED: Sutton growth: Year 2 brought Courtland to Broncos' undisputed No. 1

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

RELATED: 9NEWS has Broncos and Avs podcasts, here's how to listen

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports