Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos and Lock struggle against KC, 1-on-1 with sack-happy Malik Reed and a must-win vs Herbert and the Chargers

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its eighth episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In the latest episode, our insider Mike Klis discusses the Broncos forgettable performance on offense and special teams against the Kansas City Chiefs, plus the struggles of QB Drew Lock on what was actually a pretty good day for the defense.

Next, Mike chats with the sack-happy Malik Reed, who has four in the last two weeks after not having any in the first four games. And those four sacks came against Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes, two hard guys to bring down.

Finally, it's Mike's in-depth preview of the game with the Los Angles Chargers and why he calls it a "must-win" this week for the Broncos to save their season.

