Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos' battle with COVID-19 continues, 1-on-1 with LB Josey Jewell and how to beat the Raiders in Las Vegas

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its 10th episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by discussing the Broncos' continued battle with COVID-19. The virus has affected top bosses Joe Ellis and John Elway, several coaches and a handful of players. Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris tested positive earlier this week and will miss Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Next, Mike welcomes on Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell, who has reclaimed his starting spot on defense and has been one of Denver's best players thus far in 2020.

Finally, Mike talks about the team's first-ever trip to Las Vegas as they get ready to take on the rival Raiders. Vegas, currently sitting with a 5-3 record, means the 3-5 Broncos almost certainly have to win this game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

