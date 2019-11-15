In the latest episode of Klis' Mike Drop our Broncos insider discusses the 3-6 Broncos coming off their bye week, goes 1-on-1 with center Connor McGovern and looks ahead to Sunday's game against a heavily favored Vikings team.

Klis' Mike Drop will have a new episode each Friday as Mike looks back on the week that was, offers insight only he can provide, exclusive player interviews and a preview of the game ahead.

