Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos defense stops Cam again, 1-on-1 with safety Kareem Jackson and the vaunted Chiefs headed to snowy Denver

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its seventh episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In the latest episode, our insider Mike Klis discusses the Broncos beating Cam Newton again, this time as the Patriots QB. He also briefly dives into what Denver QB Drew Lock did well in New England and what didn't go so well.

Next, Mike chats with hard-hitting safety Kareem Jackson about the Chiefs and a cause near and dear to his heart. Jackson discusses what the Denver defense will have to do to pull off its second straight upset, this time against the defending Super Bowl champion.

Finally, it's Mike's in-depth preview of the game with Kansas City and how the Broncos can stop their nine-game losing streak against their AFC West foe.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.