Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos-Patriots take two, 1-on-1 with tackle Demar Dotson and the QB carousel for both Denver and New England

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its next episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In the latest episode, our insider Mike Klis discusses Broncos-Patriots take two, at least we hope so. After getting their game with New England moved from Sunday to Monday and now this coming Sunday, Denver should finally play football again this weekend. Fingers crossed.

Next, Mike brings on one of his favorite interviews of the entire year and talks with veteran tackle Demar Dotson. Dotson, who's been in the NFL for a long time, discusses being the "old guy" on the team, the improvement of Garett Bolles and plenty more.

Finally, it's a preview of the Broncos and Patriots game, which has had several different quarterback matchup possibilities. It looks like it's going to be Cam Newton vs. Drew Lock after all.

