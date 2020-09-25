Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos still searching for first win, 1-on-1 with Melvin Gordon, Brady and Bucs coming to town Sunday

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls on to its second episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In the second episode, insider Mike Klis reflects back on Denver's Week 2 road loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team continues to hunt for its first victory.

Klis also sits down for an exclusive interview with running back Melvin Gordon, who has had solid performances through two games in the absence of Phillip Lindsay.

And, of course, we look ahead to Sunday afternoon's game at Empower Field at Mile High, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

Press play below to listen!

