Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Could the Broncos make a play for Deshaun Watson, 1-on-1 with new GM George Paton and revamping the Denver defense

Mike Klis sits down with new Denver Broncos general manager George Paton in his latest podcast.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos officially have their guy.

This week the team introduced new general manager George Paton. 9NEWS insider Mike Klis sits down for an exclusive interview to get to know Denver's new man in charge on his latest podcast.

Mike also discusses the Broncos' quarterback situation with Drew Lock, and if the team should pursue disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the latest Klis' Mike Drop. Mike suggests it would take a trade package of Drew Lock and Jerry Jeudy or Noah Fant or Dre'Mont Jones plus several draft picks to get it done.

He also digs in to the topic of Denver's veteran defense, which is likely to see changes coming soon.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

