Klis' Mike Drop podcast: COVID-19 spreads in the NFL, 1-on-1 with Colorado native Mike Purcell, plus a looming showdown on Monday with the Pats

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its latest episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In the latest episode, our insider Mike Klis discusses the newest developments surrounding COVID-19 in the NFL and why the spread has gotten worse as the season has gone on.

Klis also sits down for an exclusive interview with Highlands Ranch native and Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who just inked a well-earned three-year contract extension with his hometown team.

And, of course, we look ahead to Monday night's game in New England, as the Broncos battle the Patriots, with uncertain QB situations for both teams entering the contest.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.