Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Denver Broncos NFL Draft reaction plus interviews with John Elway and Vic Fangio

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its NFL Draft edition of the show.
Credit: KUSA

DENVER — In the third offseason episode of Klis' Mike Drop our Broncos insider Mike Klis talks about Denver's 2020 NFL Draft as well as the undrafted free agents the team signed. 

He also speaks with head coach Vic Fangio and general manager John Elway after night two of the draft, shorty after the duo completed the second and third rounds.

>> Press play below to listen!

