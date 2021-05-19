Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos enter Phase II of workouts with improved attendance, 1-on-1 with rookies Javonte Williams and Baron Browning

Mike Klis sits down with Denver's second round running back Williams out of North Carolina and third round linebacker Browning out of Ohio State.

DENVER — The 2021 NFL offseason is in full swing and the Denver Broncos had a busy week for a variety of reasons.

In the latest episode of his podcast Klis' Mike Drop, our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis starts by discussing the much-improved attendance for the team at Phase II of offseason workouts, as more than 70 players (including rookies) showed up at UCHealth Training Center this week.

Next, Mike goes 1-on-1 with second-round running back Javonte Williams out of North Carolina. They discuss Willams' impressive pre-draft test scores, family and parents, running style and his fresh legs after splitting reps at UNC.

Finally, it's a chat with Broncos third-round linebacker Baron Browning out of Ohio State. A lot of people wanted Denver to get inside linebacker help earlier in the draft, but Browning could be a steal considering they took him with the No. 105 overall pick.

Mike then wraps up by discussing the recent diversity hires the Broncos have made in the front office, including six recent ones, headlined by Kelly Kleine being named Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the GM. It's believed Kleine is the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.