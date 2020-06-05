Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Previewing the Denver Broncos 2020 schedule and an interview with safety Trey Marshall

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its latest offseason edition of the show.

DENVER — In the fourth offseason episode of Klis' Mike Drop our Broncos insider Mike Klis talks about Denver's 2020 NFL schedule, which is slated to be released Thursday night. Of course, the schedule is subject to change depending on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also speaks with safety Trey Marshall, one of the big winners of the team's draft, considering they selected no one who plays his position. Marshall should slot in as the team's third safety and fill the hole vacated by Will Parks, who left in free agency for the Eagles.

