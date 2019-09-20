In the third episode of Klis' Mike Drop, our Broncos insider discusses the absolutely heartbreaking loss to the Bears, sits down 1-on-1 with defensive lineman Shelby Harris and offers his thoughts on Denver's Week 3 tilt at the Packers.

Klis' Mike Drop will have a new episode each Friday as Mike looks back on the week that was, offers insight only he can provide, exclusive player interviews and a preview of the game ahead.

