ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are about to end 2019 with promising hope for 2020; thanks to rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

But first there’s one more test left against the rival Raiders. Follow these Klis Notes and the Broncos can avenge their season-opening loss:

1) Let’s begin with get some sacks and takeaways

Way back in the opener, the Broncos didn’t get any pressure on Derek Carr. The Raiders quarterback dissected the Denver defense by completing 22 of 26 passes.

2) Don’t force Phillip Lindsay’s 42 yards

The Broncos’ running back needs that for 1,000 rushing yards but the Raiders will be looking for him. Loosen them up with the pass first.

3) Which brings us to the next point: Let Lock sling it

He was a very good game manager last week against the Lions. He can torch the Raiders’ secondary that ranks 25th in the league.

4) Come to play

Some players approach the final game by leaving their cars running in the parking lot. Fangio has had his team play hard all year. He’ll have to motivate them one more time.

5) And the best way to get up for this game: Hate the Raiders

Jon Gruden’s team has an outside chance of a wild-card spot. There’s no way the Broncos can let Chucky celebrate on the Mile High visiting sidelines.

RELATED: Peyton Manning leads 9NEWS All-Decade Broncos Offensive Team

RELATED: Whether slinger or manager, Drew Lock is the Broncos' guy

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports