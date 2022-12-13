Raiders sign Muti away from Broncos

The offensive guard had been on Denver's practice squad, which is essentially a placeholder for free agency.

DENVER — In need of guards, the Las Vegas Raiders found one hanging out on the practice squad of their rival Denver Broncos.

The Raiders signed third-year guard Netane Muti off the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, sources told 9NEWS.

As so it goes in the NFL when one team drafts a player and spends a couple years developing him, only to lose the player to another team as he begins to mature.

Muti, 23, was oft-injured at Fresno State, but the Broncos saw enough in him to select him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

Muti played in four games late in his rookie season, including playing nearly two full games at guard, then got six games at guard in 2021. He was competing with Dalton Risner for the starting left guard during OTAs this spring, then split reps with Quinn Meinerz at right guard during training camp before Muti suffered a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

After spending most of this regular season on the Broncos' practice squad, Muti didn't play this year until Sunday, when he was elevated from the practice squad and rotated second-half series with Quinn Bailey at left guard.

Players on practice squads can be signed to another team's 53-man roster with the guarantee they will stay on that team's active roster for a minimum three games.

The Raiders lost starting left guard Alex Bars to a knee injury last week, then waived his replacement, John Simpson. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were formerly with the Broncos. The Raiders swept their two-game series against the Broncos this year and have won six in a row against Denver.

