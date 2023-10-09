Let the Sean Payton era begin

New Broncos coach on Russell Wilson: "The last 3 ½ weeks of training camp he’s been on fire, so we’ve got to keep that going and find a way to win this game.”

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton decided to leave his comfort zone to take control of the Denver Broncos.

He was in charge of the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons over 16 years and could have gone on another 10 years there if he wanted. When he took a one-season break from coaching last year, he got a nice gig talking football on Sunday for FOX and he could have stayed there another year or so if he wanted.

Instead, he jumped back into coaching with a Broncos’ organization that was extraordinarily successful for nearly half a century – more Super Bowl appearances (8) than losing seasons (7) in the 44-year span from 1973-2016 – but has since suffered six consecutive losing seasons entering their 2023 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

First game of the season, first game for Payton as Broncos’ head coach. Any unique emotions entering his first game with a new team compared to, say, all those season openers he had with the Saints?

“I think similar. You’re excited,’’ Payton said this week in an interview for 9NEWS-TV’s Broncos’ Game Day. “You’re anxious to see what you have because a lot of new players, new coaching staff. And even when you’re at a program for as long as I was in New Orleans, season 15 or 16 or 12, you’re still anxious to see how your team is going to be. Because there is enough transition and nothing’s promised."

“And usually at that first quarter pole of the season, the first four weeks, you get a grasp as to how you think you’re going to be able to compete and it starts for us this weekend.”

The week began with Payton downplaying rivalries as a college thing. In the NFL, true rivalries are between two teams that are either in close geographical proximity (Bears and Packers), or are really good. And in the AFC West in the previous seven years, the Raiders, Broncos and Chargers haven’t been very good while the Kansas City Chiefs have been the class of the NFL, never mind the division.

And so while the Raiders and Broncos had their extended periods of rivalry, there has been less at stake when the teams have met in recent years.

“I think it’s more division driven and so, tell me who’s at the top of the division,’’ Payton said in his 9NEWS interview. “And that’s for the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos are chasing -- Kansas City. When I was in New Orleans you heard a lot about the Falcons and Saints but we were chasing Tampa Bay (in 2021). They had won a Super Bowl. I think it’s just different when you’re playing professionally."

“Now do rivalries sometimes take place? We can look back at the Colts and the Patriots (Manning vs. Brady), they had a good run there. 49ers-Seahawks, the Steelers and the Ravens. Some of those take place because you’re seeing a similar opponent and they’re generally taking place because the two teams are good and meeting in the playoffs."

“We had a handful of those playoff games versus the Eagles that were just coincidence that we were playing them three different playoff rounds (2006, 2013, 2018 with the Saints winning all three playoff meetings). But, I think it’s a little different than college, that’s all.”

Payton has been tasked with reshaping the Broncos generally and quarterback Russell Wilson specifically. Wilson was already a formed product after 11 NFL seasons, but Payton has tweaked some of his skills and characteristics. It’s been a gradual process that has brought hope of promising results.

“Yeah, he’s doing well,’’ Payton said. “I’ve been real pleased with his training camp, he’s in great shape. The last 3 ½ weeks of training camp he’s been on fire so we’ve got to keep that going and find a way to win this game.”

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.