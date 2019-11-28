ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Good luck, Drew Lock, leading this offensive group.

Overlooked amid the anticipation and excitement of the Broncos playing their highly-touted rookie quarterback this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers is Lock by at least one measure will be inheriting the least explosive offense in Broncos history.

The Broncos have gone 20 consecutive games without scoring at least 25 points. Per 9NEWS research, that’s the worst such scoring drought in franchise history.

Which is saying something considering the Broncos didn’t have a winning record until their 14th season.

Broncos longest 24 points-or-less streaks

Games … Period ……………….. W-L

20 …….... 10/28/18-present ….... 6-14

18 ……….. 9/29/91-10/12/92 ..… 13-5

14 ………. 10/18/81-11/28/82 ...… 6-8

11 …….…. 9/24/17-12/10/17 ...…. 2-9

11 …….…. 9/10/67-11/27-67 ..… 1-10

Among Broncos quarterbacks who had four or more starts, Matt Robinson had the franchise’s worst passer rating at 39.7, the result of 2 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions and a 48.1 completion percentage in 1980.

Even Robinson, though, led the Broncos to two games of at least 25 points in his seven starts.

For the youthful-challenged, remember Lou Saban’s first Broncos season in 1967 with quarterback Steven Tensi and rookie Floyd Little leading the team in rushing with 381 yards? Even that team scored 33 points (thanks in part to a Little touchdown punt return) to beat Joe Namath’s Jets and snap their 25-point drought at 11 games.

John Elway the quarterback was near the end of his frustrating conservative play-calling (if successful) run with head coach Dan Reeves when the Broncos went 18 consecutive games of 24-or-fewer points in 1991-92.

John Elway the general manager has watched with frustration the past two seasons as the Broncos went the last 9 games of 2018 and all 11 games of this season without scoring at least 25.

“This last game (a 20-3 loss at Buffalo), I think a lot of the things that have plagued us throughout the year kind of manifested themselves and were reasons we weren’t able to score points,’’ said Broncos’ first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. “In the end, penalties have hurt us, they’ve stopped drives. A dropped ball, a lack of execution, one guy here or there, and we’re a young team and we’re growing together.

“When you’re going through this process and you’re building something like that, sometimes those little things that you overcome when you’re rolling, you don’t overcome them. They’ve set us back and we haven’t been able to stay on the field on third down.

“Those things have hurt us and it’s just a tough league. Every week is a new challenge. We’ve seen some good defenses on the road and bad conditions. It challenges us and we have to learn from it and grow as a group, as a staff, all of us.”

It’s difficult to go 20 straight games without scoring at least 25 points as this chart of current teams shows:

Longest NFL active streaks of 24 points or less

Team …... Games …. W-L

Broncos …… 20 ..… 6-14

Bengals …….. 13 ..… 0-13

Washington … 10 …… 2-8

Bears ……….... 6* …… 3-3

Rams ……..…. 4 ….… 2-2

*Includes 24-20 Thanksgiving Day win at Detroit.

The last time the Broncos scored more than 24 points was Game 7 in Arizona last season, when they whipped the Cardinals, 45-10. The Broncos got two defensive touchdowns in that game on pick sixes from Todd Davis and Chris Harris Jr. and Arizona had five turnovers in all.

Since then, the Broncos have four times scored 24 points and three times scored 23. But 25 points must seem like a 100 to the Broncos’ offense.

Ten NFL teams are averaging better than 24 points a game this year led by Baltimore, which is scoring 35.1 per.

There were 13 teams that averaged better than 24 points last year led by Kansas City, which averaged 35.3.

The Broncos’ offense has been a long way from average with 16.95 points in their last 20 games. Three quarterbacks have been part of the current 20-game, 25-point drought: Case Keenum for the final 9 games of last season; Joe Flacco for the first eight games of this season; and Brandon Allen for the last three games.

The expectation is Lock will get his turn next. If so, he won’t exactly be stepping in to lead an offensive juggernaut.

