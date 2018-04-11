DENVER — It was a 51-yard field goal for Brandon McManus. There were 3 seconds left in the game.

Miss it and Houston wins, 19-17. Make it and the Broncos win, 20-19.

He missed. Wide to the right. The Houston Texans won in the return of Demaryius Thomas. The Texans won their sixth straight and are now 6-3. The Broncos lost for the sixth time in seven games and are 3-6.

The Broncos also fear they lost their best offensive lineman, center Matt Paradis to a fracture fibula near his right ankle. If the fracture is confirmed with further testing, Paradis will miss at least the next six weeks and possibly the rest of the season.

There was a lot of Demaryius Thomas beating his buddies early. There was his heir apparent, Courtland Sutton, making plays early in the second half.

And with D.T. not featured in the Broncos' passing game for the first time in years, Denver rediscovered its tight end position. Sutton caught two big passes early in the third quarter and tight end Jeff Heuerman capped the drive by hauling in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum to give the Broncos their first lead, 17-16 through the third quarter. Heuerman finished with 10 catches for 83 yards in the best game of his career.

However, Houston with its next possession used 13 plays to drive for a 37-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn, giving the Texans a 19-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. There is now less than 4 minutes left in regulation.

When Demaryius Thomas was a kid growing up in Georgia, he and about 10 to 15 of his buddies used to go in a backyard and play a game they called, “Throw ‘em up, bust ‘em up."

The boys would gather, someone would throw the ball up in the air, one guy would catch it, then would have to beat, avoid, stiff-arm, drag and bust his way past all the other kids to the other side of the yard.

Thomas didn’t play football as a kid. But he “was real good’’ at this game.

All D.T. was doing Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High was play a grown-up version of “throw ‘em up, bust ‘em up” against his buddies.

Traded from his former team, the Broncos, to the Houston Texans on Tuesday, Thomas returned to play his former team five days later. He received a nice pregame tribute from the Broncos with a video montage of some of his best touchdown catches that played on the big scoreboard. The stadium cameras then panned to him standing on the Texans’ sideline in his No. 87 uniform as the Broncos crowd roared their thank you. Thomas raised his right arm, then both arms to acknowledge the crowd.

He then went out and whipped his former teammates with three catches for 61 yards in the first quarter. Thomas’ Texans were leading the Broncos’ 16-10 at halftime. Thomas had no other catches as Watson returned to his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins, who had 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown with less than 4 minutes remaining.

The Broncos were down 13-3 until Keenum ignited a long touchdown drive with a 44-yard completion to backup tight end Matt LaCosse. Devontae Booker, whose fumble earlier in the quarter set up a Houston touchdown, finished this drive with a 14-yard touchdown run.

The Broncos had a chance to enter the half tied 13-13, but Brandon McManus missed a 62-yard field goal and Houston took advantage of their midfield field position by striking their own field goal, this time a 46-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn with no time remaining. Instead of 13-13, Houston led, 16-10.

To make matters worse, the Broncos may have lost center Matt Paradis to a serious ankle injury late in the first half. Paradis was carted off the field. He had played every snap since the start of the 2015 season and was set to possibly become the league’s highest-paid center either through contract extension or free agency.

The Broncos and Paradis’ agent had been in contract talks off and on the past few months, although a deal was not imminent.

On their first pass of the game, Houston had quarterback Deshaun Watson throw a quick screen down the line to Thomas. Who knew? The Denver D apparently didn’t, even though Thomas a hundred of them or so in his 8 ½ seasons with the Broncos.

He caught the ball and quickly broke into the open. He couldn’t go the distance like he did four or five years ago. But he picked up 31 yards. D.T. was now a Texan.

Once the D.T. emotion wore off, the game belonged to Watson and the Houston defense. He finished the first drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Thomas.

After McManus answered with a 44-yard field goal, Houston took advantage of a Booker fumble on his own 22-yard line. Two plays later, Watson hit star receiver DeAndre Hopkins with a 16-yard touchdown pass.

