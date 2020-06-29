Littleton-based NFL agent Paul Sheehy battling COVID-19

Sheehy has been on a ventilator since Friday although his condition has improved since antibody therapy. Popular agent also coaches for Dakota Ridge High School.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Paul Sheehy, a Littleton-based NFL agent for the past 32 years who has also been an assistant football coach at Dakota Ridge High School in recent years, is battling coronavirus with the aid of a ventilator at a Colorado hospital.

Jon Baker, one of Sheehy’s partners at Pro Star Sports Agency, said Sheehy started experiencing a high fever two weeks ago and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21. Sheehy was placed on a ventilator last Friday. However, Sheehy’s condition has improved since receiving a blood infusion antibody therapy.

Baker said Sheehy was vigilant in his approach to coronavirus as he regularly wore a mask, practiced social distancing and took all precautions. Yet, he still contracted the virus.

Sheehy is highly respected among Broncos executives and is considered one of the good guys in the sports agency business. He has made his mark in the NFL agency primarily through representation of special teams players and coaches.

His clients include punters Dustin and Britton Colquitt, former Broncos long snapper Lonie Paxton and free-agent punter Shane Tripucka. One of his more well-known clients is pass-rusher Cameron Wake.

Among NFL coaches Sheehy and his agency represent are Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Broncos strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow, Kevin Gilbride and his son Kevin M. Gilbride, Thomas McGaughey, Justin Lovett and Brock Olivo.

Despite his busy work schedule, Sheehy has been assisting Dakota Ridge head football coach Ron Woitalewicz (Woj) in recent years.

Sheehy got his bachelor’s degree from Springfield College in 1985, his MBA from the University of New Haven in 1988 and graduated from Whittier Law School in 1990. He also attended the Harvard Negotiating Institute at Harvard Law.