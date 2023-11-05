Broncos Lloyd Cushenberry: "There's no point talking about what we're doing"

Denver's starting center for going on four years says he knew from growing up in Louisiana that new coach Sean Payton was a winner and "he's showing us that."

DENVER — Sean Payton can halt his veteran players from conducting media interviews at Broncos headquarters but he couldn’t stop his starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III from giving back to the community Friday.

Cushenberry was the guest speaker at Wyatt Academy elementary school where the 5th grade class was graduating to middle school. Cushenberry helped United Healthcare give away new bicycles to each of the 5th grade students.

“The bikes will help you guys stay active and have fun all summer,’’ Cushenberry told the students. “A big deal in the world today with all the technology we have is staying active and being outside is a huge deal. You don’t want to be inside all day playing video games – which is fun but sometimes you want to stay active, be outside and have fun with your friends.”

Afterwards, Cushenberry said the veteran players have embraced Payton’s no-media policy, which is expected to carry on for at least another week.

“I love it. There’s no point talking about what we’re doing,’’ said Cushenberry, who is going into his fourth season as the Broncos’ starting center. “The only thing that matters is what we do on Sunday and Monday and sometimes Thursday. It doesn’t really matter what we talking about in the offseason if we don’t perform.”

In Cushenberry’s three seasons since he was a third-round draft pick out of LSU, the Broncos have gone 5-11, 7-10 and 5-12. So why should Broncos Country believe better days are ahead in 2023?

“We’re hungry,’’ he said. “This organization has been not in a good spot the past few years and [we] feel like we’re there – every year we feel like we’re there. Now it’s time to put it together.”

How have things changed for Broncos players since Payton became their head coach in January?

“We’re definitely running,’’ Cushenberry said, referring to the emphasis on old-school conditioning. “We’re taking it one day at a time. We’re not talking much about what we’re doing. We’re taking it one day at time and keep working.’’

As a Louisiana native, Cushenberry is familiar with Payton, who was the New Orleans Saints head coach from 2006-21.

“I’ve been -- not knowing him -- but I’ve been seeing Sean Payton on TV my whole life,’’ Cushenberry said. “Watching the Saints, him and Drew Brees took over at a time (in the Hurricane Katrina aftermath) where we were really in need and they changed the culture and brought hope not to just New Orleans but the whole state of Louisiana. I knew he was a winner and he’s showing us that. He has standards.”

