ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Fruit must ripen. Horses are to be broken. Brains do not develop overnight.

Why does everyone want to rush the growth of Drew Lock?

The Broncos’ rookie quarterback had his learning curve stunted by, first, being a rookie, and then by a three-month thumb injury.

And so what’s one more week when there’s six to go?

“We’ll continue what we did last week, get him reps both on the scout team and get him some reps with the offense and see how he’s progressing,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio at his day-after-game press conference Monday.

Could Lock be activated onto the 53-man roster in time for the Broncos’ next game, Sunday at Buffalo?

"Unlikely, but possible," Fangio said.

And so fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen will get his third NFL start against the Bills and rookie Brett Rypien will again serve as his backup. There is a good chance Lock will be activated next week when the Broncos return home to play the Los Angeles Chargers. But there is also a chance Lock will begin his NFL regular-season career in the role as backup to Allen.

Allen has played well in his first two games, certainly better than most expected. The Broncos beat the Browns in his debut and had a 20-0 halftime lead against the heavily favored Vikings before folding in his second start.

At minimum Lock is expected to play in the Broncos’ final two games – against the Lions and Raiders, with both games at Empower Field at Mile High.

Whether he plays more hasn’t been determined. The remaining schedule for the 3-7 Broncos:

Sunday at 7-3 Buffalo

December 1 vs. 4-6 Chargers

December 8 at 6-4 Houston

December 15 at 6-4 Chiefs

December 22 vs. 3-6-1 Lions

December 29 vs. 6-4 Raiders

Jano confirmed out for season

Tests Monday morning confirmed what 9News first reported Sunday night: Fullback Andy Janovich is done for the season after suffering a dislocated right elbow in the game against the Vikings.

Janovich will get more medical opinions before determining whether surgery is the best course for recovery. Until then, Janovich’s right elbow is heavily wrapped and immobilized by a large sling.

Undrafted rookie Andrew Beck will replace Janovich, as he did during the first three games when Janovich was out with a partially torn pectoral.

