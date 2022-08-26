Broncos top executive Mac Freeman informs staff of his departure

Freeman had been involved with Broncos since 1998 and in charge of business and stadium management. New team president Damani Leech now has those responsibilities.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Longtime Broncos’ top executive Mac Freeman informed team employees Friday afternoon he is no longer with the team, sources tell 9NEWS.

Freeman had worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers before coming to Denver to oversee the transition from old Mile High Stadium to what was then Invesco Field at Mile High. He was the general manager of Mile High Stadium from 1998-2000, then joined the Broncos in 2001 as vice president of stadium operations. He was promoted to vice president of business development in 2010, then promoted again in 2017 to Chief Commercial Officer.

Essentially, Freeman was in charge of the Broncos’ business department and stadium management – chief responsibilities that now belong to newly hired team president Damani Leech.

Freeman could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Broncos are in transition with the Pat Bowlen Trust selling the team to an ownership group headed by Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and Carrie’s husband Greg Penner, who also replaced Joe Ellis as the Broncos’ Chief Executive Officer.

Besides his role with the Broncos, Freeman served as president of Major League Lacrosse’s Denver Outlaws. Born in New York City and getting his college degree at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, Freeman has experience working with every major professional sports league – the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and MLL.

He and his wife Molly have three children.

