DENVER — It wasn’t just Kevin Hogan who likely secured a spot on the Broncos’ 53-man roster with his performance Thursday night in the final preseason game.

River Cracraft may well have won the Broncos’ No. 6 receiver/punt returner position.

“I thought I made a case for myself,’’ Cracraft said. “I think I’m the guy if the question is punt returner.’’

And undrafted rookie Malik Reed was anointed a roster spot by head coach Vic Fangio.

“Anytime an undrafted college free agent comes in and makes your team and plays good, it’s always nice to see and it is a surprise no matter anyone else would tell you,’’ Fangio said after the Broncos’ 20-7 win against Arizona. “I’m happy for him. I’m happy for us.”

Cracraft caught three punts cleanly – fair catching two and returning one for 15 yards. That’s what the Broncos are looking for. Cracraft also had six catches for 41 yards. There’s still a chance the Broncos will claim a receiver/returner off the waiver wire after setting their 53-man roster on Saturday.

But if they stay in-house, Cracraft figures to join the receiver group that will also include Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick and sixth-round rookie Juwann Winfree.

It’s been a challenging climb back from an oblique injury that caused Cracraft to miss the second week of training camp and the team’s first preseason game. But after the Broncos gave rookies Kelvin McKinley and Trinity Benson and veteran Nick Williams a try, it appears Cracraft will persevere.

“That put me low on the depth chart,’’ Cracraft said of his injury. “And they switched my positions. Most people probably don’t know that. But it made me learn a little bit about the outside receiver and for the last four weeks I’ve been out of my comfort zone, being out wide and I think it’s made me a better player.’’

Reed had two sacks against the Cardinals, giving him a team-most 4.0 on the preseason. And that’s while missing one game with his own side injury.

He had the roster made as the top backup edge rusher behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb even before his performance Thursday. And the Broncos gave him the same relatively hefty $15,000 signing bonus they gave Phillip Lindsay as an undrafted rookie last year so it’s not a huge surprise he made it.

“I’ve heard stories every year of guys go undrafted and make the team,’’ Reed said. “I just feel like it’s all about what you put into it. There’s a lot of guys that made this team that’s been undrafted throughout the years. I just focused on what I can control and I’m here now.’’

Chris Harris Jr., Todd Davis, Elijah Wilkinson, Tim Patrick and Joe Jones are just some of the Broncos players who went undrafted. Still, Reed was pleased to hear of Fangio’s endorsement.

“Yeah they mentioned it to me, that’s amazing,’’ Reed said. “I’m so excited to get started.”

