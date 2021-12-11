Malik Reed out with COVID-19 while Bryce Callahan returns

Virus has sidelined 7 Lions players the past week.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even if the worry to COVID-19 has diminished this year compared to 2020, its been nearly as disruptive to the Broncos this year.

Malik Reed, the Broncos' most productive pass rusher with 5.0 sacks, became the team's 12th player to test positive for the virus in the past 6 1/2 weeks. Fans are back to fill Empower Field at Mile High to full capacity (minus the roughly 10,000 no-shows) this season but Reed will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, who have placed seven players in the league's COVID-19 protocols in the past six days.

Reed on Saturday joined backup running back Mike Boone and core special teamer P.J.Locke as Bronco players who tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. Not only will those three players miss the game against the Lions, but there is a good chance they will not be cleared to play the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although vaccinated players can be cleared after back-to-back negative tests, none of the Broncos' previous COVID cases returned before 10 days.

To help compensate for those three player losses, the Broncos activated three players from their injured reserve list Saturday: Slot cornerback Bryce Callahan, special teamer/backup corner Michael Ojemudia and inside linebacker Micah Kiser.

Callahan returned earlier than initially projected from his knee injury suffered October 31 against Washington.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.