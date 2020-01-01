There can be no argument about the Broncos’ top offensive and defensive players of the past 10 years.

Peyton Manning is the Broncos top offensive player of the Decade; Von Miller is the top defensive player.

In the four seasons with Manning from 2012-15, the Broncos won 50 games, plus five more in the postseason. It was an honor for Broncos fans to witness Manning’s historical 2013 season when he threw for 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards. As a team the Broncos scored 606 points – 37.9 points a game. Those are all records that may never be broken, at least not in a 16-game season.

Von Miller not only had 106 sacks in this decade, he single-handedly brought the Super Bowl 50 trophy back to Denver with his two strip sacks that led to two touchdowns in a 14-point victory.

Miller just received his eighth Pro Bowl nod in his nine years with the Broncos.

Peyton Manning and Von Miller, your no-brainer top Bronco players of the past decade.

