Matt Russell to join Eagles' personnel staff

Elway's longtime top deputy essentially took last year off, but will serve as personnel consultant and scout for Philly, where he previously worked as scout.

DENVER — Matt Russell, a longtime Broncos personnel leader and scout who was also a standout inside linebacker at the University of Colorado, is joining the Philadelphia Eagles’ personnel and scouting department, sources confirmed to 9NEWS.

Russell was general manager John Elway’s second-in-command for 10 years before retiring as the Broncos’ director of player personnel following the 2020 season. At the time, Russell wanted to spend more time with his family, although he did do some part-time scouting work for new Denver general manager George Paton through the early part of the 2021 season.

With the Eagles, Russell, 48, will reunite with general manager Howie Roseman, whom he worked with from 2006-08, when Russell was a scout and Roseman was the team’s cap guy and part-time scout.

In 2009, Broncos head coach and vice president of football operations Josh McDaniels hired Russell to be the Broncos' director of college scouting. Russell eventually worked his way to Elway's right hand.

Russell’s title with the Eagles is undetermined, but it figures to be a full-time senior role as consultant and scout while remaining based at his Denver-area home.

Russell was a four-year starter for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1993-96, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker as a senior. Drafted in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions, Russell played in 14 games as a rookie before a knee injury brought a premature end to his career.

Russell’s position was filled a year ago with the in-house promotion of Darren Mougey, who now holds the title of Broncos assistant GM.

