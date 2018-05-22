KUSA – After playing last season for Tampa Bay with a shoulder issue, new Bronco defensive tackle Clinton McDonald had a procedure to correct the matter in March.

McDonald was one of five players held out of the Broncos’ first day of organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday. The others were Jordan Taylor (hip), Jared Veldheer (ankle), Ron Leary (unknown) and rookie tight end Troy Fumagalli (unknown).

The Broncos were aware of McDonald’s shoulder issue when they signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in March that guarantees him $4 million for this season.

McDonald, 31, is an eight-year veteran who posted 5.0 sacks from an interior rush position last season for Tampa Bay.

