Broncos sign McManus to 4-year contract extension

The deal has been in the works for a couple months, according to Mike Klis. The exact terms of the contract have not been released.

DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Broncos have signed kicked Brandon McManus to a new 4-year contract extension, Broncos insider Mike Klis confirmed Friday night.

The deal has been in the works for a "couple of months," according to Klis.

McManus received a three-year, $11.254 million extension in the hours prior to the Broncos’ 2018 season opener. He has one year at a $3 million salary left on that contract before the new deal kicks in.

The terms of that contract weren't immediately available.

Confirming Broncos have signed kicker Brandon McManus to a new 4-year deal per source. In the works for a couple months I’m told. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 12, 2020

>> Video above: Broncos trivia with Brandon McManus

McManus is ranked 12th in the league in field-goal percentage (29 of 34, 85.3%) and 13th in 33-yard, extra point percentage (25 of 26, 96.2%). He’s made 103-of-106 kicks under 50 yards in the last 2 years (including 33-yd extra points). That is 97.2 %

McManus has been making kicks in Denver ever since he replaced Matt Prater in 2014. Prater was sensational as the Broncos’ kicker from 2011-13, setting an NFL record that still holds with a 64-yard field goal in December 2013.

But after Prater was slapped with a four-game suspension to start the 2014 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, the Broncos acquired McManus from the New York Giants for a conditional 7th-round draft pick.

The condition was McManus had to stick with the Broncos after Prater’s suspension elapsed. The 7th rounder was sent to New York.

"I was happy to finally have an opportunity," McManus said. "At the time there was not a lot of young kickers and it was really tough to get your foot in the door whereas now there’s a lot more younger guys. The previous year I was with the Indianapolis Colts, I didn’t miss a field goal. I led the NFL in kickoffs (touchback percentage). Same year with the Giants, I didn’t miss a field goal and I led the NFL in kickoff stats.

"I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting an opportunity. It was difficult to get your foot in the door so I was really happy to at least get four games out there and potentially showcase what I could do and I was able to perform pretty well.

"I can say it now six years later: They were pretty easy kicks I had the first four games. But I was happy I was able to stick around here and continue to perform here in Denver."